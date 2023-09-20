Trent Alexander-Arnold Doubtful to Face LASK in Europa League Opener

When Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a hamstring injury against Aston Villa before the September international break, the expectation was that it would only represent a minor issue for club’s local star at right back.

Many assumed he would be ready to start again when club football resumed, but having been absent for the weekend’s 3-1 victory over Wolves it’s clear that assumption was overly optimistic and now he looks set to miss LASK as well.

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League opener, the Reds held their final training session in preparation on Wednesday and Alexander-Arnold was held out as was Thiago Alcantara, who continues to rehab from his own injury.

Fortunately there appear no new injury issues for manager Jürgen Klopp to concern himself with, and defender Ibrahima Konaté could see minutes on Thursday while Virgil van Dijk will also be available following his red card absence.

Alexander-Arnold’s continuing absence would likely mean another game for Joe Gomez at right back, Following LASK, Liverpool return to Premier League action when they face off against West Ham on Sunday.