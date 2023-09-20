Dominik Szoboszlai Named Liverpool September Player of the Month

Dominik Szoboszlai beat both Alisson Becker and Darwin Núñez to pick up the season’s first player of the month award. Szoboszlai has had a great start to his Liverpool career, appearing to slot right into Jürgen Klopp’s new midfield.

The Hungary captain started in the three games played in September, and he was a big part of Liverpool going undefeated in that time and taking seven points from a possible nine.

About his award, Szoboszlai said, “It’s a really good feeling. Thanks to all of those who voted for me. I’m just doing my thing, helping the team and happy that I can do my best. It [the start] was also for me a surprise but thanks to the guys and thanks to the manager. It’s easier that way if I have somebody who is helping me.

“But as I said, I’m trying to do my best, helping the team and the team is in front of everything. It was the first thing in my mind – how it’s going to be to play in Anfield in front of them [the supporters] or even the away games. They are always there. I’m really happy to make them enjoy.”

We’re all hopeful that the best is yet to come from Liverpool’s number 8. As the season really kicks off, the weather worsens, and the games come thick and fast, having Szoboszlai healthy and continuing to improve could be invaluable to the team.