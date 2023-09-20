Mac Allister on Jürgen Klopp: “They Say That He Is My Dad Now”

To say that Alexis Mac Allister has slotted in seamlessly since his summer transfer would be an understatement. The man has filled in all over midfield, and barring an undeserved red card against Bournemouth and what seemed to be altitude-induced fatigue from the international break in the last game, he seems to be enjoying his football.

In an interview with Spanish outlet La Nacion (h/t Liverpool Echo), Liverpool FC midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has opened up about working with his new manager, Jürgen Klopp.

“But many of my teammates blame me because they say that he is my dad now. The relationship with him is perfect, he is a very charismatic person who always tries to be close to the players. He has crazy moments that you might see in a game and you can’t stop laughing. For me, it is a pleasure to be able to work with him.”

Knowing the online Liverpool crowd, this will stick with Alexis forever. Be prepared to be called Papa Klopp’s boy for a long, long time. I’m sure he’s fine with it though!