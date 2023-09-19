Official: Ben Doak Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Contract

After five senior appearances for Liverpool last season and on the back of a strong pre-season showing, 17-year-old winger Ben Doak has firmly established himself as the Reds’ next great hope coming out of the youth ranks.

The Scotland youth international has already made one appearance in the league this season and there was plenty of chatter about a senior Scotland debut being sure to come soon during the September international break.

And today there is a new Liverpool deal to celebrate for the youngster who signed for £600k in compensation from Celtic in the summer of 2022, with Doak officially putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

The attacker’s Liverpool debut came last season in the Carabao Cup against Derby before he made his league debut on Boxing Day against Aston Villa. The youngster had made a pair of appearances for Celtic before joining the Reds.

Doak’s contract last summer was a three-year deal, and that’s the longest that can be agreed with an under 18 player, though talk of his new contract being “long-term” could mean it will kick in after his birthday in November.