Alexis Mac Allister on Liverpool Targets: “We Have to Aim Very High”

Last season, Liverpool stumbled out of the gate in the Premier League, dropping seven points from their opening five matches and setting the tone for what would be a difficult and frustrating season.

After five games in 2023-24, the situation at least seems more promising. An opening day draw against Chelsea has been followed by four wins on the trot, and key summer signing Alexis Mac Allister says that’s the kind of form they need to maintain.

“We have to aim very high and that’s what we are trying,” Mac Allister said. “Go step by step, win every game, and then the future we will see. But of course, at this big club, we will fight for everything.

“We all know how important the Premier League is. It’s a whole year, and when it’s that long the best team gets the trophy. We are still improving and we are really happy with our performances. That’s 100% our aim.”

In the early going, Liverpool again find themselves chasing Manchester City—with the sportswashing Citizens perfect in the leagueso far—with Arsenal alongside them in the chase as expected and Tottenham and Brighton up there as well.

Meanwhile, top summer spenders Chelsea may have won the Here We Go cup but are languishing in 14th with just five points from their first five games, while Man United sit 13th with six points.

Next up, Liverpool kick off their Europa League campaign with a trip to Austrian Bundesliga side LASK on Thursday in the early kickoff slot as the club seek the only available trophy they haven’t yet won in the Jürgen Klopp era.