Robertson Praise for Jarell Quansah Following First Liverpool Start

With captain Virgil van Dijk serving out a match ban following a red card, Ibrahima Konaté not fully recovered from his injury, and Joe Gomez needed to cover at right back for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah was in line for an unexpected first league start on Saturday.

The 20-year-old academy graduate more than held his own, too, one of the few players whose first half performance looked passable while the team around him struggled and then a solid presence in an improved side in the second half as the Reds came back for a 3-1 victory at Wolves.

“Excellent from the big man,” said stand-in captain Andy Robertson of Quansah’s day. “I don’t think many of us helped him in the first half, which, when you’ve got experienced players around, you probably look for help. We tried to protect him but as a collective unit we weren’t as good.

“But he was very assured, done his defending very well, and then on the ball he was calm. He has got a bright future ahead of him but the here and now is pretty good as well and for him to step in and to put in that performance, particularly in the second half, then fair play for his first start.”

Quansah made his Liverpool debut as a substitute in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in August and last season made 16 appearances for Bristol Rovers on loan after joining the League One side in January. Next up for Quansah and the Reds is LASK in the Europa League on Thursday.