Jurgen Klopp: Wolves Game Had Two “Completely Different Halves”

Liverpool’s comeback against Wolves last night was a game of two “completely different halves”, according to Jurgen Klopp. The Reds finished the game 3-1, after conceding a goal within the first ten minutes and offering a poor first half performance.

“Wolves played a super first half, we a really bad one. Second half we were really good, controlled the game and kept going and scored one and then not directly the second so we needed a while”, Klopp explained.

“But we stayed calm, I liked that a lot, it was no rush, we didn’t kick balls somewhere, we really tried to play around, break lines. So, 3-1 is a result I didn’t expect after 20 minutes and maybe not in half-time, but during the second half we deserved the result, and so that’s fine”.

Klopp conceded that a change of legs was necessary after the first half display by his squad.

“I worked with these boys now, with some of them a few weeks, seven, eight or nine weeks, with some longer – I know when they can they are there. Today they couldn’t in a lot of moments. You saw it with Macca, saw it with other players, they didn’t have the legs today”, he said.

His early substitutes in the second half - Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz - injected energy and a better sense of control into the game.

“I know as well after a long time if you can get through a first half with a reasonable result, like not being massively down, you can turn it. But the team needed help and thankfully we could deliver the help a little bit with a change and a change of system and these kinds of things”, he added.