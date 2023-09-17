Dominik Szoboszlai: “We Didn’t Give Up”

Liverpool conceded a goal to Wolves within seven minutes of the starting whistle in the Premier League last night. But the Reds fought back to score three goals and secure three points.

It was the squad’s resilience and the fact that they did not give up, that helped them through, according to Dominik Szoboszlai.

“At half-time the manager talked to us about the passion and what we needed in the second half, the work and what we needed to put into the game. I think we switched the formation and then everybody did their job and we turned the game”, he said.

Liverpool sit third in the Premier League thanks to the win last night.

“I think everyone would be even happier if we were not 1-0 down! But if we like to win like this then let’s continue, but let’s win at the end of the day, always”, Szobo added.

His early performances with the Reds have impressed all, especially how quickly he has adapted to Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

“Well, I’m just doing my things and I’m really happy that it has happened so fast. I also want to say thanks to the guys who have helped me a lot and thanks to the manager who gives me so many minutes to show myself in the Premier League and in this team. I just want to continue that”, he said.