Alisson Wins Save Of The Month Award For Denying Newcastle’s Almiron

Despite the recent Ballon d’Or snub, Liverpool’s #1 Alisson Becker remains one of the best all-around goalkeepers in the world. Although he is not necessary known for flashy “worldie” saves—instead relying on his uncanny reading of the game and incredible positioning to stop shots—he had a massive worldie save against Newcastle, which was good enough to take home the Premier League Save of the Month award.

“Winning an award is always good, feels good,” Alisson said upon receiving the award.

“It was even more special because I think the save helped us to keep three points, to keep the team alive to get the three points.”

The save came at a critical moment in the wanning stages of the first half, with Liverpool down to 10 men and losing 1-0 on the road to Newcastle. Alisson denied a well-struck Miguel Almiron shot, tipping his shot onto the post, and then swatting the rebound out for a corner.

The save kept the visitors in the match, which eventually allowed Darwin “Chaos Himbo” Núñez to come on late in the second half to score two excellent goals to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for the Merseysiders.

“The power of the shot was really strong from Almiron,” Ali continued, “I couldn’t see the ball properly as well [with] so many players in front of me. I’m happy that I could react at the right time, put the hand and have a try and make the save.”

“Definitely it will be, I think it will be [one of my favorite saves]. There’s a few.

“One that comes in my mind was the one against Norwich as well; I don’t remember the season. It was a good one-v-one in the end of the match, a really good one as well. I think I put those two at the top.”

Hopefully Alisson won’t be put in so many dire positions this season as to necessitate repeating a Save of the Month performance. But he has shown time and time again that he is more often than not up to the challenge when called upon.