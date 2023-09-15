Diogo Jota: “We Need to Have the Right Mindset”

Back from the international break now, Diogo Jota is prepared for the season ahead after putting in a full pre-season with Jurgen Klopp. This has helped him well in the past.

“It gives me already at least a mind advantage because it is the second pre-season I’ve done with Liverpool”, he said.

“The first season I did it at Wolves. Then I had a good season when I scored a lot of goals, and that was when I did a pre-season. Last year I did not. Hopefully this year it leads back again and I can be on the scoresheet a lot more often”.

Liverpool have secured 10 points in the Premier League so far, and the fixtures will start coming in thick. But Jota is confident that the squad is still considered a real threat.

“I think it’s hard for the opponent when we are, whoever starts, giving his 100 per cent best; you get the defenders tired and then they look at the bench and there’s fresh players and quality players coming on”, he said.

“That’s frightening for anyone and we have that and we need to use that and to have the right mindset, because we know we will end up playing, either off the bench or starting”.

Returning this weekend to his previous club, Wolves, will be a mixed bag of emotions for Jota.

“I know it’s special but I try to get it out of my mind because in the end it’s just one more game of football”, he reflected.