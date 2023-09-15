Diogo Jota Pleased With How Ryan Gravenberch Is Bedding In

After the transfer day drama of finally signing Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool fans then had to wait through the September international break to see him in action. While we’ve all been checking our watches, Gravenberch has been at the AXA Training Centre preparing to join the team when the Premier League resumed.

When asked about his new teammate, Diogo Jota is impressed by how Gravenberch is fitting in with the team.

“I think great. Obviously he has two very close friends, the Dutch players, and they are three now, so they can help each other,” Jota said.

“Obviously I’ve not been in and just had a couple of sessions with him, but you can see already the quality he brings [and] has on his feet. I think he will be one more to help us going forward.”

The Wolves game will be the first one where we see Jürgen Klopp’s final vision for his midfield after a busy summer that saw a revolving door of several veteran players leaving and new ones taking their places. So far Dominik Szoboszlai has been the stand out in these first four games. Gravenberch didn’t have the benefit of a summer of training with the squad, so it will be unsurprising if it takes him more time to find his groove.

Regardless, it will still be exciting to finally see Gravenberch take the pitch to either confirm or disprove the pundits who has spent all summer analyzing him and predicting how he will look in Klopp’s team.