Alisson Liverpool’s Third-Top Earner Following Summer Pay Raise

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s outstanding performances last season triggered a significant pay raise in his contract over the summer that makes the 30-year-old Brazilian stopper the club’s third-highest earner after Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

That’s the latest according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, who suggests that the clause being triggered helped to ensure Alisson felt comfortable and committed moving forward despite the kind of interest from Saudi Arabia that saw Fabinho and former captain Jordan Henderson’s heads turned over the summer.

While specific numbers aren’t shared, Alisson signed a six-year deal worth £150k per week in 2021 that runs through the summer of 2027 and given Liverpool’s overall wage structure the expectation is that that figure would now exceed £200k per week.

Alisson’s arrival in the summer of 2018 from Roma in a £65M deal has long-since proven a transformational signing for the club, and the Brazilian has won the League Cup, FA Cup, Super Cup, Club World Cup, Champions League, and Premier League with the Reds and was named the world’s best goalkeeper in 2019.