Liverpool Name 22-Man Premier League Squad for 2023-24 Season

Following the announcement of Liverpool’s official UEFA Europa League squad on Tuesday, today the Reds have submitted their Premier League squad list for the first half of the 2023-24 season.

With squad rules a little simpler in domestic play—any player in their 21-year-old season or younger doesn’t need to be registered, compared to in Europe where young players need two years at the club in order not to be registered—there are no surprises here.

Domestially players like young winger Ben Doak, midfielder Harvey Elliott, and new signing Ryan Gravenberch don’t need space made for them amongst the 17 non-homegrown slots (with a team needing at least eight homegrown players to get to 25) and there is room for third-choice goalkeeper Adrian.

In fact, due to not having to register a number of younger players, Liverpool only named 16 non-homegrown players, one short of the maximum, while naming six homegrown players for a total of 22.

Liverpool’s 2023-24 Premier League Squad

Goalkeeper

1 Alisson Becker

13 Adrián San Miguel

56 Vitezslav Jaroš*

62 Caoimhin Kelleher*

Defenders

2 Joe Gomez*

4 Virgil van Dijk

5 Ibrahima Konaté

21 Kostas Tsimikas

26 Andrew Robertson

32 Joël Matip

66 Trent Alexander-Arnold*

Midfielders

3 Wataru Endo

6 Thiago Alcántara

8 Dominik Szoboszlai

10 Alexis Mac Allister

17 Curtis Jones*

Forwards

7 Luis Díaz

9 Darwin Núñez

11 Mohamed Salah

18 Cody Gakpo

20 Diogo Jota

48 Paul Glatzel*