Darwin Nuñez Dealing With “Some Muscle Problems” Ahead of Wolves Match

Following a strong showing against Chile last week that saw Darwin Nuñez grab a pair of assists in a 3-1 Uruguay victory, the Liverpool striker was taken off at the half on Tuesday against Ecuador with the game tied 1-1 at the time.

In the second half, Uruguay fell behind and lost the game 2-1 to Ecuador, and after the match manager Marcelo Bielsa explained that Nuñez’ removal was due to a muscular issue and that he had run himself too hard against Chile.

“Darwin arrived with some muscle problems and it limited his action,” Bielsa noted after Tuesday’s loss to Ecuador. “I thought it necessary to replace him because he worked too much trying to press and attack in the last match.”

Given the player likely won’t make it back to Merseyside before Thursday and given the Reds have been stuck with the early Saturday kickoff, the smart money might be on Nuñez starting on the bench for Liverpool against Wolves.

Following Wolves, the Europa League group stages kick off with a trip to LASK in Austria on Thursday before the Reds face West Ham in the league the following Sunday and Leicester in the League Cup on Wednesday, September 27th.

With two games a week for the foreseeable future, a fit and firing Nuñez will be key to Liverpool’s hopes, and despite his clear impact for the Reds heading into the September break making sure he’s fully fit should be the priority.