Liverpool Name 23-Man Europa League Squad Including Doak and Clark

In the Premier League, squad rules stipulate that any player in their 21-year-old season or younger doesn’t need to be registered in order to play. In Europe, things get a little more complicated with UEFA only giving a pass to younger players who have spent at least two years at the club.

In the past, this meant finding space for the likes of Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic, both of whom have now spent the required time at Anfield. While Elliott and Bajcetic don’t need a spot this year, though—and neither do Jarell Quansah nor Marcelo Pitaluga—Ben Doak and Bobby Clark do.

In order to make room, as expected goalkeeper Adrian has been left off. The exception had been that Liverpool would do so while counting on a loophole that allowed an unregistered goalkeeper to be drafted in in cases of long-term illness or injury. However, that won’t be the first option.

That’s because Vitezslav Jaroš, who qualifies as club trained and could be included in the named 23-man squad, made the cut as named third-choice behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. If both Alisson and Kelleher were to suffer injuries, though, Adrian could then be drafted in.

Liverpool’s UEFA Europa League Squad

Goalkeeper

1 Alisson Becker

56 Vitezslav Jaroš

62 Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders

2 Joe Gomez

4 Virgil van Dijk

5 Ibrahima Konaté

21 Kostas Tsimikas

26 Andrew Robertson

32 Joël Matip

66 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders

3 Wataru Endo

6 Thiago Alcántara

8 Dominik Szoboszlai

10 Alexis Mac Allister

17 Curtis Jones

38 Ryan Gravenberch

42 Bobby Clark

Forwards

7 Luis Díaz

9 Darwin Núñez

11 Mohamed Salah

18 Cody Gakpo

20 Diogo Jota

50 Ben Doak