Jürgen Klopp “Not Available” to Take Over Germany for Euro 2024

With Hansi Flick becoming the first German national team manager to get the sack since the position was created in 1926, there is an unexpected opening ahead of Euro 2024 and some suggestion in Germany that Jürgen Klopp is the federation’s dream target.

However, according to Bild and other outlets in Germany, Klopp has signalled that he is “not available” to take over his country’s national team even if they appoint an interim boss that would allow him to finish out the season at Liverpool before moving into the role.

Speculation around the Germany job last popped up when Klopp extended his Liverpool deal in 2022, with the manager reaffirming his commitment to the Reds through 2026 at a time when some had begun to wonder if he might consider his national team.

With Klopp out of the running, Julian Nagelsmann is the current favourite in the German press, though given he’s still just 36 years of age, following up his sacking at Bayern Munich with taking on a national team job would for many be an unexpected move.

While winning a major international tournament might bring plaudits for a successful national team coach, in general national team management is seen as a step down from—and is certainly going to be less lucrative than—the top jobs in club football.