Virgil van Dijk: “It Has Been a Hard and Expensive Lesson”

Following his extended ban in the Premier League coupled with a £100,000 fine, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk spoke to media ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. This means that he will miss out on the Premier League game against Wolves on Saturday at Molineux Stadium.

“It has been a hard and expensive lesson. I can’t really say more about it. I have accepted it and I am happy that there is an end to it”, he said.

“I have been punished for it and I don’t think I have been set as an example. Hopefully the money goes to the right people. A good cause is always better.”

Captaining the Netherlands national team, van Dijk faces an Irish side that is advantaged in terms of points relative to the Dutch.

“I know at home with their fans and their position and the situation that they are in, they will do everything in their power to hopefully make it difficult for us, but we have to be ready and I will be ready”, he added.