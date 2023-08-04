Alexis Mac Allister Draws Inspiration from Javier Mascherano and Maxi Rodriguez

Alexis Mac Allister has been thrown into Liverpool’s action on the pitch during the preseason tour of 2023, and it has helped him start adjusting to Jurgen Klopp’s style of play. Former Argentine players like Javier Mascherano and Maxi Rodriguez were loved by Liverpool fans, and have influenced Mac Allister in different ways,

“I try to be good on the ball but once we don’t have the ball I try to do my best to recover it. Hopefully, defensively, I can do a little bit like Mascherano”, he said.

“Maxi Rodriguez is another player that is Argentinian and was important for Liverpool.”

Mac Allister is playing in no. 10 jersey at Liverpool, previously worn by Sadio Mane.

“It’s just a position. When you play football and you understand football, you can play wherever you want and that’s my idea,” says Mac Allister. “I try to understand football a little bit more every day. I feel it’s a position that I fit really well.”

He has been using the preseason games and training sessions to adapt to Klopp’s tactical style.

“I think it’s a really good idea where the players can enjoy and play football. That’s what we will try to do”, he said.

“Maybe it’s not the kind of football that I was used to. It’s quite different tactical-wise and these kind of things. But, of course, if I came here, it’s because I spoke with Jürgen and I think the idea can fit me really well and I can fit into the idea”.