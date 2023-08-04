Gakpo Confident That Reds Attacking Options Are Up to the Task

Cody Gakpo was one of the bright spots of an otherwise dismal last season. His arrival helped boost Liverpool’s attack and breathe more life into an aging front line. Along with him in fighting for those three front positions are senior players Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez. That’s in addition to the many talented young players who are pushing to make a breakthrough.

Gakpo doesn’t seem intimidated by the competition though. In fact, he believes that the strength in depth will help the Reds in the long run.

“We have a lot of options,” he said after the game against Bayern Munich. “We have a lot of games so we can choose which option we need for each game. I think we have great options [and] that is good for the season.”

Last season showed how crucial that depth was after numerous injuries ate up the players and put that depth to the test. This season, hopefully the football gods will deign to give the team a light injury count so that the only stretch in their squad comes from playing in four competitions.

Liverpool need to fight their way back into the Champions League places, and it is sure to be all hands on deck in order to get them there.