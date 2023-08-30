Wataru Endo on Comeback Victory Over Newcastle: “That’s Liverpool”

Not knowing when they should be beat. Never giving up. Making late comebacks the norm. It’s kind of a Liverpool thing, a reputation earned over the years and especially since Jürgen Klopp took charge at Anfield.

Even for the club’s new summer signings, that’s something they know is in the club’s DNA. Something they know they’re joining up to be a part of—and a reputation they know they’re now be responsible for adding to.

“I think that’s Liverpool,” said Wataru Endo, reflecting on the weekend’s late 2-1 victory over Newcastle United. “Even though we play with 10 men, we still have a chance to win that game. This was an amazing feeling.”

“It was a very difficult game and we had to play with 10 men, so it’s very tough but I’m so happy to win the game. It was tough but I just tried to help us not concede. That was my job but, of course, I can be better.”

Endo arrived a little more than a week ago, making his first appearance off the bench against Bournemouth the weekend before last with Liverpool down to 10 men and before he’d had his first training session.

On Sunday he got his first start—and again Liverpool went down to 10 men after Virgil van Dijk’s controversial sending off. Liverpool next face Aston Villa. Hopefully this time they can finish the game with 11 players.