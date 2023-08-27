Dominik Szoboszlai: “I Want to Win Everything”

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is a part of Liverpool’s new era under Jurgen Klopp. After a number of senior players exited the club this summer, the new young guard will be responsible for taking the squad back to the top four (or higher) after an underwhelming season.

Szobo spelled out his determination to succeed at the club in an interview with the Guardian.

“If they ask me if I want to win the Premier League, of course I want to win it. If I want to win the Europa League and the FA Cup, the same. Everything we can do this year. I want to win everything because nobody is going to ask you how it feels to be second”, he said.

“I always think that way. Even if this is hard and there are very good teams in the Premier League, but we are also very good, we have a very good coach and players. We are going to do our best and at the end I want to be first.”

His move to Liverpool came about very quickly, and he was inspired by Klopp’s energy and communication style.

“It happened in two or three days. I did my things with the club and then my agent spoke to the club and then the two clubs had to figure out how we do it. The manager called me and that was the final decision to say: ‘OK, I want to join them’.” he said.