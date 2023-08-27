Jurgen Klopp on Dominik Szoboszlai’s Speed, Technique, Finishing Skills

Dominik Szoboszlai’s opening performances at Liverpool have impressed all, and the Hungarian picked up the Player of the Match award against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

“[I liked] what everybody saw: his energy combined with technique [and] desire,” said Jurgen Klopp speaking about the new recruit.

“He has pretty much all the attributes you want to see – and the last thing you would think when you see him playing is he is only 22, so there is a lot more to come when he settles in properly”.

Szoboszlai wears the number 8 jersey for Liverpool, and is quickly adapting to Klopp’s style of play.

“He just loves playing this kind of football. I think he plays a different position to what he played at Leipzig, for example, but with his skillset he can play higher up the pitch as well”, said Klopp.

“He has the speed to pass players, he has the technique, the finishing skills we didn’t even see them yet properly but his shooting is really special. We put him slightly deeper, involve him more in the game, he enjoys that a lot and he is doing well, really well.”

Klopp indicated that Szoboszlai’s versatility could be tested in different positions.

“It was the way we played the first two games now and in the pre-season we had to play like this as well, so it’s fine, but it’s not the finished article”, he explained.