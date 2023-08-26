Harvey Elliott Excited For the ‘Massive Challenge’ Against Newcastle United

The Reds went down to 10 men against Bournemouth on Saturday. However, the referee’s decision to issue Alexis Mac Allister a straight red card seemed to be the impetus they needed to push on and win the game 3-1. To add to the good luck, Mac Allister’s red card was then overturned by the FA, meaning that he won’t have to miss three games due to violent conduct.

All in all, a successful weekend, even if it didn’t start that way, with Semenyo scoring past Alisson within the opening three minutes of the match. In the end, their unbeaten streak was extended to 13 since April, and Jürgen Klopp and his men head to St. James Park feeling confident.

Harvey Elliott made a late entrance into the match, subbing in at the 76th minute for Diogo Jota. In the run up to this match, Elliott spoke about the challenge the Reds face against Newcastle United at St. James Park.

“It’s going to be another massive challenge,” he said. “Newcastle, especially with their team and their fans and the way they set out, it’s going to be another tough opponent. For us, it’s about working on these things throughout the week and making sure we apply it at the weekend, which is the main thing.

“Last season we beat them away, so it’s proven we can go out and do it – it’s just down to us to make sure we apply ourselves and hopefully get the same result.”

Hopefully history repeats itself on Sunday and Liverpool return home with a second victory and seven points.