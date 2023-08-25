Klopp Talk: “Mo Salah is a Liverpool Player”

In his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on player fitness and who is available to play.

“Trent yes. Thiago from Monday on. Curtis from Monday on. And Ibou is a doubt. Yeah, playing 40 minutes with 10 men didn’t help, let me say it like that. But that’s the situation. The rest should be available”, he said.

Konate’s injury is less than ideal, and Klopp was asked about options in defence.

“In an ideal world we have six, seven, eight centre-backs, but I have no doubt about the quality of the boys. At this moment we are covered.”

New rumours have surfaced that Saudi club Al Ittihad are still courting Mohamed Salah heavily. But Klopp dispelled fears by suggesting that Salah is currently not for sale.

“It is always difficult to talk about media stories. There is nothing to talk about from our point of view. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. If there would be something the answer would be no”, said Klopp.

Newcomer Wataru Endo got some minutes on the pitch this past weekend, and Klopp suggested that he has potential.

“Still early days. After half a session, playing with a team with 10 men is difficult. Had him for 3-4 sessions this week. He looks good, good player”, he said.

Liverpool play Newcastle on Sunday at St. James’ Park.