Dominik Szoboszlai: I Do Everything for the Team

Dominik Szoboszlai a.k.a. Szobo impressed all with his debut performance at Anfield, at which Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the Premier League.

Despite conceding one goal and a controversial red card for Alexis Mac Allister, the squad showed composure.

“I think everybody showed the character of themselves and also the team”, said Szobo.

“We had a really good reaction after conceding the goal and also after the red card because directly after we scored. I think it was really important. We are getting to know each other closer and closer and with time it will be even better and better”.

He is settling into his role providing for the front line, and is enjoying playing in his position wearing the historic no. 8 jersey, worn previously by Steven Gerrard, and more recently, by Naby Keita.

“This is my job. I do everything for the team, I do everything for them and I do everything for myself. If somebody is in a better position, I play them the ball. If not, I can also shoot – I have to shoot even more. I’m just enjoying playing”, he said.

The squad’s togetherness after the red card was evident as they held on to the three points.

“Everybody had in their head, ‘We have to fight now for Macca and also for everybody.’ Because if one of us is not running, then we are not nine, we are eight. We had to do it for each other, for the fans, for us, for myself, everybody for themselves to have the three points”, Szobo explained.