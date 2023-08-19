In a fitting tribute to Steven Gerrard, the club have concluded their 8-year stretch without an official club captain. Now, Virgil van Dijk is ready to take the mantle, and with it, deliver program notes ahead of the first home fixture of the year.

“‘This Is Anfield’ isn’t just a sign in the tunnel on the way out to the pitch – it is a statement of intent and a declaration of what this place means,” Van Dijk said.

“On behalf of all of the players, I would like to thank you in advance for the support you will give us this season. Your backing is something that we always need – the more the better.

“There have been changes over the summer of course and one of them has been that I have been given the honor of captaining this great club. It is an honor for my family and myself and something that I could not have dreamed of when I was a young boy in Holland.

“My commitment to you is that I will do everything possible, along with everyone at the club, to help deliver success for you all.

“I cannot put into words how special it will be to wear the armband today, but I know it will give me some incredibly strong feelings because I am already starting to feel them. Last weekend was special in itself because Chelsea was my first game as club captain but again, this is Anfield – everything that happens here is amplified.”

It is a big honor to be named club captain for Liverpool. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that shouldn’t be taken for granted or taken lightly, and definitely shouldn’t be thrown away for a payday by unethical actors.

Although Virgil already has a decorated career at Liverpool, both in terms of individual and team honors, I’m sure he’d love to add to the Wall of Champions, and show of his trophy lift a few times before the end of his career on Merseyside.