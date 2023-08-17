Anfield Contractors File for Administration

The Buckingham Group, the construction company working on the redevelopment of Liverpool FC’s new Anfield Road Stand has filed a notice to appoint administrators. This news arrives two days ahead of Liverpool’s first home game of the season. It was due to be the first game in front of the Reds’ new stand with an expanded 61,000 capacity. Delays pushed the full re-opening of the new stand to mid-October but this date could now be in doubt.

A test event was held at Anfield on Tuesday earlier this week. It was to obtain the safety certification for the Lower Tier, which was rather straightforward as it remains largely intact. The new Upper Tier, though, will not host supporters vs. Bournemouth on Saturday. Anfield’s capacity will be reduced to around 51,000.

Reportedly, it’s Buckingham’s work at Craven Cottage, home of Fulham, that has led to them filing for administration. Fulham had just updated their supporters this week that the new stand won’t be completely ready until 2024/25 season.

Work on the Riverside Stand had commenced in summer 2019, with completion in 2021 the goal but Fulham were forced to delay the stand’s opening twice, before a phased opening similar to ours began last season.

It remains to be seen how this all plays out, but it’s not looking great at the moment.