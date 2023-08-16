Alexis Mac Allister on “Special” Liverpool Debut

New Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister had his debut in red on Sunday in the Premier League season opener against Chelsea. Despite playing out of position and with the game might ending a 1-1 draw, he was a standout.

While not a natural ball winner, playing as the six to cover for Liverpool’s lack of a defensive specialist in midfield highlighted his engine and some promising moments in distribution, and Mac Allister rightly felt good about his debut.

“Special, special,” the Argentine World Cup winner said following his Sunday debut. “It’s an honour for me to be in this club. I can see already how big this club is. So, very happy to be here. I’m really looking forward to this season.

“First of all, very happy for my debut with this club. It feels amazing. On the other hand, tough game, intense game against a very good team with good players. So, it’s not a result we wanted but it’s still a point and we move on.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, continue to work on signing a player that would allow Mac Allister to go back to his more natural role as one of the eights, though such a signing would likely already be too late for Saturday and Bournemouth.

For that match against a presumed bottom half side, it could also be that Curtis Jones would be seen as a viable option for the role, allowing Mac Allister to move forward and exert his influence more in attacking areas.