Trent Alexander-Arnold: “Take The Point And Go Build On It”

Liverpool got off to about as good a start as one would hope for in their season opening match away to Chelsea. Early pressure translated into an early goal, but the Reds could not maintain their lead over the hosts. In the end, the two squads walked off with a 1-1 draw on the books. Liverpool’s new vice-captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, felt the it was the type of match he expected ahead of kickoff.

“Yeah, definitely: intense, quick against difficult opposition. It was kind of what we expected, it’s always difficult coming to Stamford Bridge and we expected a difficult game and that’s what we got. We take the point, no shame in that; we could have won the game but we also could have lost it, so we take the point.”

It felt like Liverpool were well on their way to more than just a point during the opening stanza. The squad was running riot, with several near misses before Luis Diaz finished off a sweeping counter attack. It seemed like the Reds had doubled their lead in the 29th minute, but a VAR check showed Mohamed Salah was just offside. Chelsea scored eight minute later to knot the score at a goal apiece instead. According the Alexander-Arnold, the focus of the team shifted to defending as a unit as the match wore on to preserve the away point.

“The disallowed goal and then obviously they score, that changes the game. At a place like this, the atmosphere and the momentum shifts and from that point on they kind of controlled everything. I think there was a point in the game when we all kind of realised that this was a game that we don’t want to lose rather than we want to go and win. So although we kept attacking and we wanted to try to win it, it was make sure defensively we’re sound, we work on it as a unit and there’s no shame in playing for the point at a certain time.”

Liverpool had a lot of defending to do, especially during long stretches of the second half as the Reds struggled to gain or maintain possession of the ball. Trent felt Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté in particular acquitted themselves well while defending under some high-pressure situations.

“[Chelsea] asked questions, they have got really good attackers and they have tried to break us down, but I think we defended really well. I think the two centre-halves were outstanding especially in the way that they dealt with their attacking line. At times they are exposed because of the system and the way that we play but they dealt with it really well and they were in positions to cover.”

Despite some less than stellar moments, the Liverpool right back feels the team will build on the early season match up. With the rest of the season ahead, it’s time to take the point and move on.

“The first game of the season is never really that smooth – there’s always things to work on and keep getting better at. There’s no difference today. We performed at a decent level, it was a decent result, a lot of things to work on but at the same time you take the point and go and build on it next week at home.”