Jürgen Klopp Keeps Focus on the Positives After 1-1 Draw at Chelsea

Liverpool had some good spells on Sunday in their season opener against Chelsea as Jürgen Klopp’s travelling Reds headed to Stamford Bridge looking to create chances on the break and counter while allowing the host Blues more possession.

While the approach led to some some nervy moments and at time highlighted the side’s need for a specialist holding midfielder, the chances and expected goals showed a tightly contested match that rightly ended in a draw and a point for both sides.

“I’m okay with a point,” Klopp said following the final whistle on the 1-1 draw. “I saw the game. We could have won; we could have lost as well. That’s how it is. I think they had the last chance of the game but we had a really good start into the game.

“Everything was there that we were working on. Two wonderful goals, one disallowed for offside but really close. The build-up anyway was absolutely top-class. Then we opened the door for Chelsea and lost the ball in situations which was unnecessary.”

By expected goals, Chelsea edged Klopp’s Reds by 1.34 to 1.32, but their four shots on target to Liverpool’s one gave Alisson work to do and that along with Chelsea holding two-thirds of the possession gave an at times lopsided feeling to the match.

In the end, though, it’s a point to build on and a week now to prepare for Bournemouth—and to hopefully complete the signing of a holding midfielder who can help them turn a close contest and deserved draw like Sunday’s into a win and three points.

“I saw a lot of things I liked and, of course, some things I didn’t, but it’s a first game in a tough place,” Klopp noted. “I tend to see it positively to be honest. An away game at Chelsea as a first matchday is difficult but we have a point and keep working.”

As for a heated moment in the second half when the manager took off Mohamed Salah, with the Liverpool star appearing frustrated to be removed with his side looking for the goal that would break the deadlock, Klopp was quick to downplay the incident.

“We needed stability and fresh legs,” the manager added. “It was super intense for everybody. His reaction was absolutely okay. When I substitute a player and he is jumping into my arms at 1-1 as a striker then I would be surprised. So it’s absolutely fine.”