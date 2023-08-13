Virgil van Dijk: “Everyone Is A Sporting Director Nowadays”

Here’s a palate cleanser as we all wait impatiently for the transfer of Moises Caicedo to be finalized one way or another.

Newly appointed captain Virgil van Dijk spoke to a select group of reporters on Saturday ahead of the Premier League opening clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and of course the conversation turned to transfers. It’s all anyone can talk about when talking about Liverpool, honestly.

“The thing is, whether we need to sign a player for a particular position, yes or no, any top club at the moment would love to improve their squad,” van Dijk said, which isn’t a terrible point.

“Why wouldn’t we as players want to improve our squad either? We all want quality signings and that’s what we’ve done so far. So we trust the club. I definitely trust the club. They did quite good business over the last years, so why not now as well?

“If you follow social media or anything you get dizzy with the names. So I think everyone is saying names just to be the first one to say names nowadays. It’s speculation and they try to guess names to put fuel on the fire and stuff and that’s how the internet works.

“And you know, so what I said already before, we trust the club, we play for the club, and we trust the club to do the right thing for the club, and we’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks still.

“If you watch social media, if you watch all the other stuff and you see us linked with almost every midfielder in the world or any other player and everyone is a sporting director nowadays on social media then you know you get dizzy, so just wait and see.

“We have professionals working on it. And like I said, I trust the club. And that’s the most important thing.”

While the Dutchman didn’t name Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia specifically, it’s no secret what Liverpool have been trying to do in bringing those players into the squad. It’s also no secret that Liverpool need midfielders to improve the squad and fill the gaps left behind by the unexpected departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Van Dijk was happy to pivot towards the additions to the midfield, and speak about how excited he is for the team to fully gel.

“Obviously, I’m very excited for what I’m seeing, the players coming in,” the defender said. “They are high quality, good guys and they can definitely help the club go forward.

“It will definitely take some time, that’s just normal, and hopefully it will happen as soon as possible. But with the games, they will experience the difficult moments in games, the good moments in games, you know.

“They will get better and we all understand each other and every day much better than we do before, so yeah, it’s looking exciting in my opinion.”

Liverpool start their Premier League campaign on Sunday against Chelsea, hopefully with a surprise new midfielder under their belts.