Dominik Szoboszlai Wants to Make a Big Impact

Dominik Szoboszlai has his work cut out for him. With most of Liverpool’s midfield headed away from Anfield, including former captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner, Szoboszlai, along with fellow newbie Alexis Mac Allister, will have the heavy burden of expectation put on them. Both are expected to start on Sunday in the season opener against Chelsea.

In an interview leading up to the big game, Szoboszlai said that he hopes to immediately help his teammates this season.

“The guys gave me a really warm welcome,” he said, “so from the first day everybody was open to help me. From here as well, thank you to them. In the training I try to do my best, in the games as well. So hopefully against Chelsea I can also do my best.”

We’re all excited and nervous to see Liverpool’s new look midfield in action. While it’s unfair to expect perfection right away, getting a look at the way that they partner together will be a good indication of what to expect going forward.

Hopefully Szoboszlai won’t be the last new recruit brought in before the end of the summer transfer window. With the drama of signing a defensive midfielder still ongoing, and the glaringly obvious need for another center-back option also unfilled, there’s a chance that the team Szoboszlai is playing with will look very different.