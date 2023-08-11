Klopp Talk: “I Can Confirm that a Deal with the Club Has Been Agreed”

Liverpool’s swoop of 21 year old Ecuadorian footballer Moises Caicedo made headlines today, with an eye watering price tag of £110m - a British record reportedly.

“I can confirm that a deal with the club has been agreed. We will see what that means,” said Klopp, during his press conference ahead of the first Premier League game of the season this weekend, against transfer rival Chelsea.

“We aren’t a club with endless resources and we didn’t expect a couple of things to happen this summer. Then it happened”.

Klopp was asked about his previous critiques of high transfer fees, notably in the case of Paul Pogba.

“Everything changed. Do I like it? No. But did I realise that I was wrong? Definitely. It’s not great, but it’s the way it goes. In the end, we as a club have to try to make sure we get the best possible team”, he said.

If Caicedo comes through, Klopp will have completed three high profile signings in midfield ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“We have this new start with this Liverpool FC reloaded if you want. It’s an exciting thing”, he said,

“So, everyone was asking for changes, rightly so because we were together for a long time and things went really well. And then not that well anymore and stuff like this. The timing for a change is always probably the biggest challenge in life”.