Fabinho is Ready to Help New Recruits Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai Fit in and Adapt

Liverpool saw some scheduled spring cleaning of its roster following an underwhelming season, with the departure of Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. And this warrants some incoming signings in the midfield position, according to Fabinho,

“We lost, I think, three midfield players that were really important for us in the last maybe five, six years. It’s good to bring some good players in that position because we will need [them],” he said.

“In the way we play, the intensity we play, we always need not just three or four but maybe six players in this position [in the squad].

The club has announced the first two new recruits of the season with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai joining the senior squad.

“We played against them already, so we know how good they are. It’s good to have them in the team”, said Fabinho.

Although he had to say goodbye to his teammate and close friend Firmino, he reads the move as a normal part of the game.

“We have to focus on the players that we have now. At the moment, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have arrived. I didn’t see them yet, they have a couple more days of holidays”, he said.

“We just hope that they will be ready to be with us. We will help them in the adaptation and hope they will be ready and get the ideas of the team as quick as possible.”