Fabinho Is “Ready To Be Back, To Work” For Preseason

Summer may have just begun but it’s already almost over. How do we know? Because the first batch of players have returned to the AXA Training Center to start preseason testing and training.

(We can now crown a new “Lactate Test” King).

Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho spent much of his offseason break in Brazil to recharge and reset, and was ready to get back into the swing of things on Saturday when he returned alongside Adrian, Stefan Bajčetić, Joe Gomez, Joël Matip, Darwin Núñez, and Nathaniel Phillips.

“It’s good to be back. I personally had a really nice time on my holidays, I rested the body and mind,” Fabinho told the club website on Saturday.

“Yes, we are ready to be back, to work. Today we had a nice little session, running session, and it’s good to start work again, to see how the legs feel, the body in general. It’s good. I always face my time off in the same way – try to enjoy [time] with my family, enjoy the weather, enjoy the place I’ve come from in Brazil. I always try to do the same thing.”

This preseason arrives off the back of a disappointing Premier League season. Thankfully with very little summer competitions for the lads to worry about, there was ample time for players to get rested and recharged for the grueling work ahead. Something that seemed sorely lacking last season was the energy to bring to our usual style of play, and that all starts in the summer.

“Now the focus is always the same – to try to prepare [and] do a really nice pre-season and be ready for this season,” the midfielder added.

“The last season was a little bit different [than] we are used to. So, yes, we have to make sure that we are ready to be back fighting for all the trophies again.”

Maybe let’s not go for a quadruple again and break the whole team, perhaps? Let’s just see how it goes? Please?