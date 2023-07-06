Liverpool Finalise Pre-Season Plans with Darmstadt Friendly

It feels as though the 2022-23 season only just ended and already we’re about to start pre-season for the 2023-24 campaign, with Liverpool’s first wave of players scheduled to report to the AXA Training Centre on July 8th before the internationals return on July 11th.

The friendlies kick off a little more than a week later when training shifts to Germany, with a friendly against Karlsruher SC set for the 19th. A trip to Singapore follows before the Reds return to England for the final stages of their preparations for another year of football.

Their 2023 pre-season plans were finalised today with the addition of one more match, the final match of pre-season, set for Monday, August 7th from Preston North End’s nearby Deepdale Stadium due to ongoing construction of the new Anfield Road end at Anfield.

Anfield and the new stand won’t be ready until the second week of the season, when the Reds host Bournemouth, and so unlike in many past season there will be no pre-season matches there. Their season kicks off a week earlier on August 13th away to Chelsea.

Liverpool’s 2023-24 Pre-Season