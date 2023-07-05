Kaide Gordon to Begin Training After Year-and-a-Half Away From Football

When Liverpool signed Kaide Gordon from Derby in 2021, paying between £1-3M in training compensation for the then 16-year-old winger, expectations were about as high as you can get for a player with one senior appearance under his belt.

When he became Liverpool’s youngest ever goal scorer in an FA Cup match against Shrewsbury that autumn, those expectations only got higher, with speculation Gordon could even be the long-term successor to Mohamed Salah on the right.

In the spring of 2022, though, Gordon seemingly disappeared. At the time, there was unconfirmed speculation regarding various injuries. Eventually, a pelvic growth issue was identified as the problem. The youngster hasn’t played since.

Now, though, according to The Athletic, Gordon is set to return to action. After a year-and-a-half out of football, the now 18-year-old is set to take part in pre-season. However, it will be on an individual program and he will not tour with the first team.

It may still be some time, then, before fans get to see Gordon play again, though if things go to plan not impossible he could see minutes late in pre-season, after which he would be eased into action with the youth teams as the season progresses.

Hopefully, given it was a developmental issue rather than injury-related, Gordon can spend the 2023-24 season getting back on track and, perhaps by the time 2024’s pre-season rolls around, once again get himself into the first team picture.