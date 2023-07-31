Klopp Talk: It Was A “Good Day In The Office”

Liverpool traveled to Singapore to take on a familiar foe in recently relegated Leicester City. Jürgen Klopp’s side throttled the Foxes to the tune of 4-0. After the match, Klopp was glad with both the goals his side scored as well as in-game improvement in the high press.

“Obviously we scored wonderful goals, that was good, created great other chances, that was good. First half, the high press didn’t work pretty well. In moments it got better and then we won the ball high up the pitch, which is so important. But that’s why we had these situations where Leicester could go through with the speed. It’s really difficult for the full-backs in these moments to be in the right position. We started these kind of things slightly in between – everybody knows that’s not new and not a problem, the thing is just the boys around the ball have to put real pressure on the ball. That’s what we didn’t do. Second half [was] much better. I think we realised that immediately, looked better. I said it’s really important for us to see that because we spend a lot of time on that.”

Like with the press, Klopp felt the ball movement wasn’t the best at the start, but improved as the match went on. He felt the play of Alexis Mac Allister was key to unlocking the Leicester City defense.

“In possession, again, first half looked in moments a bit stiff. Curtis and Trent in these moments are both sensational footballers and can do that. When we then found Macca in between the lines then it was really good and when we sped the game up it looked really good. We need to be calm but in some moments we were a bit too calm and the passing was not hard enough and quick enough, and then, in the end, not good enough. But a lot of good moments, it’s just we can do better, so that’s pretty much what I’m talking about.”

At the end of the day, it’s just a preseason friendly, so Klopp was quite happy with the result but even more happy no one got hurt. He also quite enjoyed the support from the Singapore Liverpool faithful.

“So, I’m absolutely fine, the result is top, nobody is injured, just a few knocks. The atmosphere was top during the game but especially after the game. The lap we had afterwards, it’s really special, I have to say, and we now experience it a couple of times but it’s special. What the people are doing here, thank you for that. Yeah, a good day in the office. All good.”

Klopp can expect a more difficult test for his Liverpool side on Wednesday as they take on Bayern Munich.