Alexis Mac Allister: “We Know How Important This Club Is”

Argentinian World Cup Winner Alexis Mac Allister wishes to be called ‘Macca’ and not Gary during his time at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp attempted to name him Gary after a former Liverpool player, but Alexis declines.

“I’m sorry, Gary!” he said. “I don’t have anything against him but I prefer ‘Macca’.

“I know the people who have ‘Mac’ in their surname are called like this in the UK. I think it’s the first time but, to be honest, I like it.”

His transition to his new club has been seamless so far, with the squad’s diversity helping him in more ways than one.

“Of course I spend more time with the South American players – Ali, Darwin, Luis, Adrian, Diogo Jota – but, to be fair, everyone has been really helpful”, he said.

“I didn’t know anyone. It was easy because since the first day they helped me a lot, they came to me, so everything was easy.”

And while he is a self-proclaimed “quiet guy” off the pitch, he is ready to do his best while on it.

“We know how important this club is and I’m sure everything is going to be good”, he said.

“For me, of course, it’s a dream to be here but I know I’m here to play football, so I try to prepare every day to do that and to enjoy.”