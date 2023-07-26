Liverpool’s Full Reopening of Anfield Road End Delayed Until September

Liverpool’s redevelopment of the Anfield Road end had been scheduled to be completed in time for the second week of the 2023-24 league season when Bournemouth were set to make their visit to Merseyside on August 19th.

However, it appears that date was overly optimistic and delays will result in the redeveloped stand not being fully ready for a further six weeks, with the club targeting the home match against West Ham on the 24th of September.

The largely retained lower tier of the stand will be opened for the Bournemouth match as well as for the home date against Aston Villa on the 3rd of September, resulting in a capacity of around 51,000 for those games.

It’s a reduction on the 54,000 seat capacity of last season. When the new Anfield Road stand is completed, capacity will stand at around 61,000 with the addition of 5,200 general admission seats and 1,800 hospitality seats.

While all of the new seating is expected to be ready for fans for the match against West Ham on the 24th following September’s international break, minor work will remain that should be completed by the middle of October.