Alexis Mac Allister Believes Liverpool “Can Build Something Important”

Players, coaches, and fans may always want to win, but when it comes to pre-season the most important thing is building fitness and avoiding serious injury. It’s also a chance for new signings to adjust to new teammates and new coaching demands.

A 4-4 draw with second tier German side Greuther Fürth, then, may not have been the perfect result for Liverpool on Monday. Still, it was another chance to work on fitness, and for new signing Alexis Mac Allister it was another chance to get some minutes with his new teammates under his belt.

“Of course we always want to win, but that’s not the most important thing,” the Argentine World Cup winner said following the match. “We know we have to improve in a couple of things but it’s good to get some minutes in the tank.

“There is a lot of positive things. I am a new player so I still have to know my teammates, their strengths and their weaknesses, but I think there are really good players here and we can build something important. They are helping me every day so I can do my best on the pitch, so it’s a really good team.”

After spending the past week in Germany, Mac Allister and Liverpool head to Singapore for the third phase of their pre-season, with games against Leicester City and Bayern Munich on the schedule before they return to England for the final push before another season.

“We know that as Liverpool players there is a lot of people waiting for us so Singapore will be another great experience for us with two very important games,” Mac Allister added. “So we will try to improve every day and I think it will be a very good two games there.”