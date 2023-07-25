Jürgen Klopp Provides Dominik Szoboszlai Fitness Update

When Liverpool took on 2.Bundesliga side Greuther Fürth in a friendly on Monday, they were missing one of their key midfielders. just before kickoff, manager Jürgen Klopp announced that the squad would be missing the impressive new signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

Thankfully, it sounds like a knock that will not see Szoboszlai out for any significant amount of time. Klopp said it was a very minor rolled ankle that the Hungarian midfielder could have played on if it was a match that mattered for more than fitness.

“He rolled his ankle slightly in training, really nothing. Everybody is super-positive about it, himself first.”

“If we would have today a Premier League game or whatever, he could play. So, we don’t take a risk and we will see what we will do with the Leicester game after travel and stuff like this. But for the Bayern game he will be ready, definitely.”

If Klopp’s timeline is accurate (and we all know he never underestimates the severity of a knock), Szoboszlai should be back in training within a weeks time, if not sooner. Liverpool travel to Asia where they will face Leicester City on Sunday before taking on Bayern Munich next Wednesday. Those matches are part of the vaunted Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy competition.

Liverpool were already running light on midfielders before Szoboszlai’s knock. Stefan Bajcetic has just returned to training after a long injury layoff while Thiago is still working to recover from surgery. Meanwhile, wantaway midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are back in the UK as they wait for deals with clubs from Saudi Arabia to be finalized.