Curtis Jones Eager To Return To Liverpool After U21 Euros Success

Last season was largely disappointing from a Liverpool perspective, but the end of the campaign brought about some hope for this upcoming campaign. The Reds reeled off an 11-match unbeaten run, including 7 consecutive wins, and played some of their best and most consistent football of the season.

Not coincidently, Curtis Jones started all 11 of those matches. And he looked the part too, adding energy, not to mention 3 goals and an assist in the run in.

Since returning from his lengthy injury spell, the Scouse midfielder has impressed, and not just with his hometown club. Jones recently went away with the England U21s, and was an integral part of the Three Lions winning the U21 European Championships.

Now Jones is ready to get back to work.

“I’m ready, definitely. I couldn’t wait to get back,” Jones told Liverpool’s official website. “I saw the lads training on Instagram and then I saw the game as well. I couldn’t wait to be part of the team again and get around the team and the staff and to go and play that first game.

“It’s amazing [to be back]. A few of the lads had said, ‘Your break was only small.’ But I was fine. I had a good run at the end of the season, I then went away with England, did well there, so now I’m back and I can’t wait to get started.”

With Liverpool’s midfield under some heavy renovation, having Curt’s experience playing in a Jurgen Klopp midfield will likely be important in helping to bed in a few new signings. Hopefully the other Scouser on the team continues this sparkling form into the new season (and remains off the physio table).