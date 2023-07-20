Dominik Szoboszlai “Very Proud” After Making Liverpool Pre-Season Debut

It may only be pre-season, but the first match against an opponent in front of the fans will always be special for a player, and Wednesday’s 4-2 Liverpool victory over Karlsruher was the first for Liverpool’s new £60M midfield signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 22-year-old Hungarian star was given 45 minutes along with the rest of the first half squad as manager Jürgen Klopp split his team in two for the first warm-up of the summer season, and after the match Szoboszlai reflected on his first moments in Red.

“A very proud moment for me and for my family as well,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to having more and more games in the Liverpool shirt. I just give my best every single day, wake up thinking in the best way to give my best and perform in the game.

“It always feels good to win the game. I think we did everything that is possible; a good first game, now concentrating on the second one. I felt really, really good. Also the manager is German so I know this style of play, but still I have to do my best every day.”

Szoboszlai and his new teammates are back in training today as he continues to work to adapt to his new teammates, with the next pre-season game set for Monday against Fürth before the team head to Singapore for the third phase of their pre-season.

Games against Leicester City and Bayern Munich will follow before they return to England for a final warm-up against Darmstadt before they kick off the 2023-24 Premier League season against Chelsea on the road at Stamford Bridge on the 13th of August.