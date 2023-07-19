Alisson Becker and Liverpool Have “Dreams for the Season”

Five years ago today, Alisson Becker signed for Liverpool football club. Since then, he’s backstopped the Reds to an FA Cup final victory, a FIFA Club World Cup, the club’s sixth European Cup, and their 19th league title and first of the Premier League era.

Now, the 30-year-old Brazilian is preparing for his sixth season with the club, and after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign the goal will be to once again be in the mix competing for the kinds of titles and trophies that have been a mark of his time at the club.

“We have a lot of dreams for the season—great goals, great targets, but everything starts now so with a lot of hard work,” he said during a break in training. “Every pre-season and beginning of a season is a fresh start. It’s a new start, new opportunity.

“A lot of things have changed in our squad, players have gone, players are coming, so we are really excited for the challenges in front of us. Together we can do a lot of good things this season. It’s not only me but all the players. The mentality of everybody here.”

Change is normal in football, but this summer has felt rather more seismic than most—and more than even was expected, with Fabinho and possibly Jordan Henderson as well likely to depart the club following unexpected interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Fellow Brazilian Fabinho leaving following after the expected departure of Roberto Firmino means fewer players in the South American group Alisson has been part of, though there has also been an arrival in Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

“We try to help the new players that are coming in for them to be as settled,” he said of the summer’s changes. “We are going to need them as soon as the games start. It’s important to help them, and for me the South American players I can help more.

“I’m always excited about playing football. I love playing football. I love it here. I love my job. It’s fantastic always when you can start a new season, because you have another opportunity to do the things that you love to do.”