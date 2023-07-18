Liverpool Youth Forward “Buzzing” to Be Included for Germany Trip

Pre-season, and especially the first couple of weeks of it, are always a chance for a few youngsters to shine. To set themselves out as potential difference-makers and perhaps push themselves into Jürgen Klopp’s thinking, at least for the domestic cup runs.

Who will end up Liverpool’s standouts on that front in 2023 is impossible to say just yet, but 17-year-old Chester-born forward Lewis Koumas is buzzing to even be amongst those getting the chance with the youngster joining the first team in Germany this week.

“I’m buzzing about it,” he told the club’s official website. “To be honest, it’s been the dream since I was a kid to come up with the first team. Honestly being here it literally feels like I’m behind a screen. Seeing players I look up to, it just feels crazy, to be honest.

“I trained with the first team a couple of times and then the night before I got called up to say I was going. When I got told it was just pure excitement, but there’s no hiding place if you lose the ball or make a couple of bad decisions, but I’m doing well.”

Minutes may be slightly harder to come by than in some summers with only Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott significantly delayed in returning due to commitments with England at the U21 Euros, but the first two friendlies should still provide opportunities.

The Reds kick things off on Wedndesday against Karlsruher before playing Fürth on Monday. The squad will then be whittled down further—as it was when training switched from England to Germany this week—when the team head to Singapore for two games.

“I’ve got to come here and show the manager what I can do,” Koumas added of his chance. “And if I do get the opportunity to make my debut, obviously, then it’s to try to score a goal. This might be the only opportunity I get, so I need to make sure I take it.”