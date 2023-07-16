Conor Bradley Wants to Fight for a Spot in Jurgen Klopp’s Lineup

20 year old Conor Bradley joined Liverpool’s Academy in 2019, and was sent on a season long loan spell to Bolton Wanderers in 2022.

Returning now to join preseason with Liverpool’s senior squad, Bradley is eager to prove himself, and believes that this is the biggest preseason of his career so far.

“Obviously I think every pre-season is going to be the biggest for me but I’m looking forward to this one and seeing how I get on”, he said.

“It just feels different to the last time I’ve been on pre-season. I’m fighting for a spot now, I want a spot in this squad. I’m looking to work hard and fight for that spot”.

Bradley made 41 appearances for Bolton Wanderers and scored five goals during his season in Horwich. In April he was voted as Bolton Wanderers’ Player of the Year for the 2022–23 season.

“I’d say I’m a far better player than last time I was here. I’m really looking forward to the pre-season and trying to show what I’ve got”, he said.

“It’s been mad the last couple of years but I just want to keep working, keep going and see where it takes me.”