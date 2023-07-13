Official: Darwin Nuñez is Liverpool’s New Number Nine

Liverpool officially have a new number nine today, though you could be forgiven if you’d missed the news in amongst sudden transfer talk surrounding veteran midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The midfield may be in flux—and to a greater degree than anyone could have imagined even just a month ago—but the Reds’ front line appears set and solid and Darwin Nuñez will spend the 2023-24 season wearing the number nine.

The pacy and powerful Uruguayan forward showed moments of physical brilliance and pure chaotic impact for the Reds last season, and hopes are high year two will now see everything click into place for Nuñez.

“I’m really happy to wear number nine, and I’m very proud too,” he said of his number change. “reviously other players represented this number really well and now it’s my turn to wear it. And I hope that everything goes well.

“I hope I’m able to represent it the best way just as the previous players did. And hopefully this is for many years and that it brings a lot of joy too.”