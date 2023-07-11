In Pictures: Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai’s First Day in Red

After the first wave of Liverpool players reported to the AXA Training Centre to begin pre-season over the weekend, a further 14 comprising the club’s senior internationals returned today to begin preparations for the 2023-24 season.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Allison Becker, Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher, and captain Jordan Henderson all joined up today—as did new midfield signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Fitness testing and light cardio work was the order of the day for Liverpool’s fresh returnees, but things will ramp up quickly ahead of a switch to Germany and friendlies next Wednesday against Karlsruher and then the following Monday against Fürth.

The team will then head to Singapore for games against Leicester City and Bayern Munich before returning to England ahead of the new season with a final pre-season warm up against Darmstadt from Deepdale. There will be no friendlies at Anfield this summer due to the reconstruction of the Anfield Road End.