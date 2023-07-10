Szoboszlai and Mac Allister Begin Pre-Season with Liverpool on Tuesday

Liverpool’s stars began to return for pre-season over the weekend, with players who hadn’t had summer international commitments reporting at the AXA Training Centre to begin their preparations for the upcoming 2023-23 season.

On Tuesday, most of the club’s remaining players return, with those involved in senior international football over the summer break reporting—a group that will include big new signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Allison Becker, Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Kostas Tsimikas, and captain Jordan Henderson also return.

That will just leave Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott—busy over the past weekend helping England’s U21s to glory at the Euros, with Jones the final’s player of the match and one of the tournament’s standouts—still on summer break.

After a few more days at the AXA, the team head to Germany to continue their preparations and take part in a pair of friendlies before heading to Singapore for two games before returning to England ahead of the new season.